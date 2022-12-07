Pak junior golfers impress at Malaysia event

KARACHI: Five Pakistani junior golfers made the cut at the end of the second day of the 22nd Sarawak International Junior Golf Premier Cup held at Miri, Malaysia, from Nov 29 to December 1.

The five golfers were Irtaza (age 16) and Arooba (age 17) in Cat A; Ramin (age 13) and Daniyal (age 14) in Cat B; and Musa (age 10) in Cat C.

There were 13 golfers from Pakistan competing in the event. Arooba Ali, Amina Tiwana, Jasia Tasawar and Irtaza Hussain competed in Category A (ages 15 to 17). Bushra Fatima, Ramin Amin, Daniyal Durrani, Abdullah Amir and Wajahat Anwar were placed in Category B (ages 13 to 14). Sara Amin, Aleesa Rashid, Musa Khan and Zalmay Amin participated in Category C (ages 12 and under).

The group of 13 junior golfers, none of whom had ever participated in an international golf tournament, was put together by Munazza Shaheen, Ace Junior Golf League's (AJGL) founder president.

The invitation for the event was extended to Dr Asma Shami, former chairperson ladies golf PGF, by Rabea Htul, ex president of Malaysian Ladies Golf Association.