Imran benefited from Establishment: Hashmi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Hashmi has said there has been martial law in the country in large period of the last 75 years. Imran Khan has become a puppet for a task and the day the true representatives of people come into power, all problems of the country will be solved.

Talking to media here on Monday, he asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to immediately return to the country. Answering a question about Toshakhana, he said the goods in Toshakhana were the trust of the nation and those who took and sold them should seek forgiveness from the nation. Replying to another question, he said he didn’t know the person named Tasneem, but the truth was that he was a fraudster. The real problems of the country were poverty and absence of a true leader. The establishment was not giving up its control over the country. First they made parties and then didn’t allow them to work. He said people like Imran Khan suited them, so they (establishment) brought him into power and later took it back. He said he had no personal differences with Imran Khan.

“Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan should fight the establishment. If the role of politicians is strong, the country will run,” he said, adding that the appointment of army chief was not an issue anywhere in the world except Pakistan.

He claimed that the bureaucracy and the establishment together destroyed the country and there had been martial law in large period of the last 75 years. He said Imran Khan could not claim that he came into power without the help of the establishment. Later, he became a puppet to complete a task while politicians from other parties were brought into the PTI in airplanes.

He said he didn’t know who attacked Imran but was astonished why an FIR was not registered. Imran Khan took U-turns again and again, leaving the case without any seriousness. Imran used to call Pervaiz Elahi the biggest bandit of Punjab but now handed over the entire Punjab to him.