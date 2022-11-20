Sindh Governor promises to help Pakistan hockey team

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has assured financial support to the national hockey team in a bid to enable its participation in the FIH Nations Hockey Cup in South Africa later this month.

According to sources, Tessori told Pakistan hockey players and officials at a reception hosted by him at the Governor House on Friday night that he would not leave any stone unturned in his bid to help the national team.

Pakistan who finished third in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia are hoping to improve their world ranking. The Pakistanis are scheduled to take part in the FIH Nations Hockey Cup to be held in South Africa from November 28 to December 4. However, their participation is in doubt because of financial contsraints faced by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

According to the tournament schedule, Pakistan have been placed in Group A along with hosts South Africa, Ireland, and France. Pakistan will play its first match South Africa on 28, second match against Ireland on November 29 and third match against France on December 1. The semi-finals would be played on December 3, and final on December 4.

Tessori said that he would talk to the federal government for financial support for Pakistan hockey. He also assured that efforts would be made to find private sponsorship for the national team.