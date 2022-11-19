Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at 86

Muhammad Rafi Usmani. Twitter

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Muhammad Rafi Usmani passed away after a prolonged illness on Friday. He was 86.

According to the family sources, Mufti Usmani was suffering from age-related diseases along with kidney problems for a long time and he used to be admitted to hospitals. He passed away in Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi on Friday evening.

Usmani was the president of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi and the patron of Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan. In addition, he also served as a syndicate member of the University of Karachi, Dow University of Health Sciences, as a member of the Islamic Ideology Council, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Zakat and Ushr Committee, Sindh. He played a prominent role in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat movement in Pakistan and also actively took part in religious and political movements.

Usmani was born on July 21, 1936, in the Deoband town of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. He also remained a student of the Darul Uloom Deoband. He was the elder son of Mufti Muhammad Shafi Usmani, who was also one of the Pakistan Movement leaders.

In 1947, his family migrated to Pakistan soon after the partition of British India. At that time, he was 12. In 1948, he completed his memorization of the Quran at Bab al-Islam mosque in Aram Bagh area of Karachi. In 1951, he was enrolled for Dars-e-Nizami at the Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi Nanakwara, which was established by his father. He graduated from the traditional Dars-e-Nizami in 1960. He passed the Maulvi and Munshi, also known as Maulvi Fazil examinations from the Punjab University. Later, he specialised in Islamic jurisprudence at Darul Uloom, Karachi.

Usmani authored around 27 books in Arabic and Urdu. From 1988 to 1991, he published his Jihadi memoirs in Darul Uloom Karachi’s Urdu monthly Al-Balagh and monthly magazine Al-Arshad. These jihadist memoirs were later published in a book form titled Ye Tere Pur Asrar Bande. His famous books are Ahkam-e-Zakat, Alam-e-Qayamat aur Nazool-e-Maseeh, Al-Taliqat al-Nafiyah al-Fath al-Mulham, Bey al-Wafa and others. He also wrote about economic and governance systems, including feudalism, capitalism, communism and their historical overview. The English translation of the study was published with the title ‘Three Economic Systems in Europe: Feudalism, Capitalism, Socialism and Their Historical Background’. The funeral prayers for Mufti Usmani would be offered at Darul Uloom Karachi. Condolences poured in from various quarters over Usmani’s demise. President Dr Arif Alvi offered condolences over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani and paid tribute to his religious and educational services.

He said: “Mufti Rafi Usmani rendered valuable services in the fields of jurisprudence, Hadith and Exegesis. His services for the promotion of religion and education will always be remembered.” The president offered condolence to his family and prayed for the departed soul.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Usmani’s demise. Mufti Sahib’s services for promotion of religious teachings are unparalleled and this was a great loss not only for Pakistan but also for the entire world of Islam.” Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan lost a moderate and high-minded religious scholar whose valuable academic services would always be remembered.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mufti Usmani and said the world had lost a great scholar. He said Mufti Usmani always taught brotherhood, peace and love.