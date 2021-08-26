Meghan Markle ‘felt utterly liberated’ by Oprah’s tell-all interview

Authors claim Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling liberated after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim has been brought forward in an updated version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography.



According to its co-writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand the royal felt ‘at peace’ after sitting for her interview.



In an extract of the upcoming biography obtained by The Independent, “All the things she had kept to herself or been too afraid to say [as a working member of the Royal Family] she felt safe to finally share. It was liberating.”