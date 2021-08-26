Meghan Markle and Harry pay the 'price for love' as they crash further in UK opinion polling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity is plummeting and according to a latest report the couple are now polling worse in Britain than Prince Charles after his affair with Camilla led to a divorce from Princess Diana.

According to News Week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crashed further in U.K. opinion polling since their royal exit than Prince Charles at the time of his divorce from Princess Diana.



It said Harry has dropped 50 points in his UK approval rating compared to the 81 percent he enjoyed when his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced in November 2017.



Commenting on the report TV presentor Colin Brazier said "Plummeting popularity in Britain is the price you pay for love …….of skin-deep American celebrity culture, Californian psycho-babble, toxic rolling book deals and Hollywood ‘friends’ who won’t be there for you when the wheel of fame turns half a screw."

Royal biographer Angela Levin said "Moaning endlessly along with self pity when you live in a home with 16 bathrooms isn't going to make you popular.

Defending the coupe a Twitter user hit back and said, "What kind of miserable lives do people have to be so obsessed with a couple (who appear to be happy) who have gotten away from a toxic environment, ie the English 'royal' family and their cloying, infantile supporters?"

