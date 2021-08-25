Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Netflix collaboration deemed 'impossible'

The two were reported to have joined hands to co-produce a documentary highlighting Kate's charity work

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were reportedly in talks about an upcoming collaboration over a Netflix project.



According to sources, the Duchesses joined hands to co-produce a documentary highlighting Kate's charity work.

However, as predicted by royal biographer Stewart Pearce, the collab seems impossible.

He said: “I think it’s stretching the imagination. What’s happening is we are seeing they both have very clearly defined roles, they do not correspond.

“Now what I mean by that I don’t mean as women within the family. I don’t mean as the wives of these two extraordinary princes.

“I’m talking about the statement they are making individually as women, but Kate has her own specific role, which is very different from the way Meghan has her own specific role, that’s what I said with it," Pearce concluded.