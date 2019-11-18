Humayun Saeed sends best wishes to Hamza Ali Abbasi for his new journey

KARACHI: An acclaimed actor and one of Pakistan's most promising producers Humayun Saeed has wished Hamza Ali Abbasi, who recently announced to quit showbiz, all the best for his new journey.



Pakistan's acting icon shared a photo of himself along with Hamza Ali Abbasi on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt note, praying to Allah for Abbasi's success on his decision of quitting showbiz and starting a new journey as the Pyare Afzal's star announced on Thursday.

Sending luck and love to Abbasi in his future endeavours, Saeed said: "Wishing Hamza Ali Abbasi all the best for the new journey he has decided to embark on. May Allah give you the strength to stay steadfast and may He give you success in all your endeavours."

TV and film star Hamza Ali Abbasi has received mixed response from his fans as he announced to quit showbiz on Thursday, saying that he would spend rest of his life to spread the message of Islam.



Sharing a detailed video message on social media, the actor announced his decision of quitting acting, saying that his decision is based on 10 years of research. Abbasi, in his message, narrated his journey towards religion and told his admirers that he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.