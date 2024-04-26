Janet Jackson opens up about passing up one surprising movie role to Halle Berry

Janet Jackson on passing up movie role to Halle Berry

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Janet told the host she was offered to play Storm in the 2000 movie, X-Men but she turned down because of her concert shows.

"I couldn't, because I was just embarking on the Janet tour," said the 57-year-old.

The role then went to Halle who Janet believed was brilliant in playing the part.

After listening to Janet's regret, Drew also shared that she was offered a role in Boogie Night opposite Mark Wahlberg.

"It's so hard when you like are thinking of doing a film and then you don't end up doing it," she told Janet.

Drew stated, "I have so many of those experiences. And do you still, does it still to this day like, mine was, I've never said this out loud, Boogie Nights."

"There was a moment where we were talking about Boogie Nights and I think it's when I went and did Ever After and I went in a very different direction," mentioned the Never Been Kissed actress.

Elsewhere on the show, Drew's co-host Ross Matthews asked Janet if she would ever star in a movie again she offered, to which she replied, "Sure, I would for sure."

For the unversed, Janet had acted in many movies including Poetic Justice (1993), Nutty Professor II (2000) and Why Did I Get Married (2007).

Janet also announced she would be leaving for tour this summer and even posted the news on Instagram as well.

Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with Allure, Janet reflected on her early working days in the entertainment industry.

"I was never a girly girl. I was always a tomboy. So it was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager," she told the outlet.

Janet recalled, "I remember when my brothers got their star on the Walk of Fame and other awards they got, and I look back on pictures and I always had on a suit with a tie, a bow tie, or suspenders."

"Always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body, I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here," she added.