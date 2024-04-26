Prince William makes major apology during royal engagement

The school visit was the first of three engagements by the prince in the region today

Prince William shared insights into Princess Kate's sentiments regarding her absence from Royal Family duties.

During a surprise visit to St. Michael’s Church of England High School on Thursday, the prince discussed his wife, Kate.

Currently undergoing a course of "preventative" chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales is unable to carry out public duties.

At the school, Prince William told a member of staff: “I am sorry Catherine can’t be here as well. She would have loved to.”

In emotional video filmed in Windsor last month, the princess confirmed that she has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

William also took a break from his duties to spend time with his wife and family but has now stepped back into his role.

The prince visited Rowley Regis today after a student wrote to the royal last year inviting him to his school to see their work tackling mental health challenges.

The letter moved the prince leading William to organise a secret visit to the school in the West Midlands.

William apologised for being unable to visit when he was first invited on World Mental Health Day and said he hoped he had made up for it.

The school visit was the first of three engagements by the prince in the region today.