Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals reason to quit acting: Watch

KARACHI: TV and film star Hamza Ali Abbasi has received mixed response from his fans as he announced to quit showbiz on Thursday, saying that he would spend rest of his life to spread the message of Islam.



Sharing a detailed video message on social media, the actor announced his decision of quitting acting, saying that his decision is based on 10 years of research. Abbasi, in his message, narrated his journey towards religion and told his admirers that he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.