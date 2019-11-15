close
Fri Nov 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals reason to quit acting: Watch

Fri, Nov 15, 2019

KARACHI: TV and film star Hamza Ali Abbasi has received mixed response from his  fans as he  announced to quit showbiz on Thursday, saying   that he would  spend rest of his life to spread the message of Islam.

Sharing a detailed video message on social media, the actor announced his decision of quitting acting, saying that  his decision is based on 10 years of research. Abbasi, in his message, narrated his journey towards religion and told his admirers that he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.

