Courteney Cox spills secret trait she likes least about her personality

Courteney Cox has recently spilled secret trait about her personality.



Speaking on Minnie Questions podcast, the Friends alum admitted, "The thing I like least about myself would be any feelings of jealousy."

"Whether you can feel replaced or whether it’s… I think just jealousy is such a horrible emotion to have, and I have that sometimes," explained the 59-year-old.

The Scream 2 actress stated, "I get jealous or afraid, whether it’s because I’m getting older and I can’t stay in the game, or it could be about anything."

"But anytime I feel jealous, I can’t stand it. I will talk to my therapist and go, 'I just hate this feeling,'" she remarked.

Cox added, "I know when you step back, of course, you’re not replaceable, but it’s that feeling that can come up for me, whether it’s through friendships or like you said, relationships or in work."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Shameless actress reflected on heartbreaking moment when her partner Johnny McDaid called off their engagement during their first joint therapy session.

"It was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming," she shared.

"We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries — what we could and couldn’t accept about each other," said Cox.

Meanwhile, the actress mentioned, "I'm so thankful for that breakup because when we got back together it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world — what were the things from my childhood that I needed."