Hamza Ali Abbasi announces to quit showbiz, vows to spread message of Islam





KARACHI: Pakistan's acclaimed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi Thursday announced to quit acting, vowing to spend his life to spread message of Islam.

The Pyare Afzal actor shared a detailed video message on social media to announce his decision of quitting the showbiz industry saying, his decision is based on 10 years of research.

The actor, in his message, narrated his journey towards religion and told his fans that he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.

Revealing the reason of quitting acting, Abbasi said that he would spend his whole life talking about Allah. The actor vowed to spread message of Islam through every medium, adding, if he produces any documentary or movie or drama it will be about Islam.



Last week, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada announced to quit the entertainment industry, after her private pictures had got leaked online.