Jennifer Aniston is an inspiration: Courtney Cox sings praises for her 'Friends' co-star

Jennifer Aniston is a favourite not just for her colossal fan base but stands as an ‘inspiration’ to a lot of her industry insiders as well.

The 50-year-old actor’s costar on the classic 90’s sitcom Friends, Courtney Cox opened up about the diva and the strong friendship they share ever since their days of working together.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cox said that she is incredibly happy for her friend who is an inspiration to her.

"She inspires me every day. She is incredible. I am just so happy to be here to support her," she said.

On the other hand, when Jennifer was reached at an event for a comment on Cox and Mathew Perry’s lunch date that became the talk of town, the Murder Mystery star was sad for not getting asked to join.



“I know! How come we don't get invited to that?," said Jen.

The highly sought-after star had recently bagged an award for her philanthropic works at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards.