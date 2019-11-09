close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 9, 2019

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan dance on ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 09, 2019

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took the stage and performed on Dil Diyaan Gallan from their hit movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan and Katrina performed in Dubai as part of their Da-Bangg Tour 2019.

He also shook a leg with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and others on the stage.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif in black sets the internet on fire

Katrina too performed on various numbers including Suraiyya from Thugs of Hindostan.

Both Bollywood doll Katrina and Salman Khan received a lot of applause from the audience.

On the work front Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3, while Katrina is busy in shooting for her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.

