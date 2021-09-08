Janhvi Kapoor touches on how she escaped a ‘harrowing paparazzi encounter’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the shocking way she ‘harrowingly escaped’ a paparazzi encounter.

The event occurred while Janhvi was hanging out with her best friend Namrata Purohit.



The story was also detailed by one of the friends and according to Koimoi, they were quoted saying, “There was this one time, for some reason she didn’t want to get clicked at the gym. So, she told me ‘Namo, you have to help me, they can’t see me, they can’t click me whatever.’ So, we sent her car outside. I felt like a horrible person because those guys outside are actually sweet guys”

Before concluding she claimed, “But it was just like a situation that she needed to get out of that day. So, her car went the other way and the paps followed her, then she jumped into my car and we had gotten out and then we had like this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie.”