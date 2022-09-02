Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal mocked for marrying ‘out of their league’

Ranveer Singh recently shared that people mock him and Vicky Kaushal for marrying Deepika, Katrina

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his sports drama 83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, held Tuesday night, August 30.

The actor was presented the award by none other than his wife Deepika Padukone.

While hosting the award show, the witty actor took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jabs on industry colleagues including Vicky Kaushal. He claimed to be similar to the Masaan actor in looks and said they both are living the fairytale lives.

“Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama’s boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar’s Takht. After all, we both are tall dark and handsome.”

Ranveer also mentioned how he and Vicky are often mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, respectively.

“Both of us are living our own fairy tales. People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai (both of them are too good for us)’.”

Vicky, who also won the award for Best Actor (Critics’ Choice) for his film Sardar Udham, tied the knot with Katrina back in December 2021. It was also the couple’s first official public appearance together.