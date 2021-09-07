Akshay Kumar confirms his mother is unwell

The actor requested his fans to pray for the recovery of his mother

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday confirmed that his mother his unwell, a day after Indian media reported that his mother was hospitalized in a critical condition.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Akshay requested his fans to pray for the recovery of his mother,

"This is a very tough hour for me and my family," he said and thanked his fans for showing concern for his mother's health.

He wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."



