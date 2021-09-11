Reports of Sapna Chaudhary's death are inaccurate

Former Big Boss contestant becomes victim of death hoax

Days after the death of Sidharth Shukla, who had bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, rumors started swirling that another contestant of the show Sapna Choudhary died in a road accident in Haryana.

The reports doing the rounds on social media left her fans worried. The rumors were later quashed by close friends and family of Sapna Chaudary.

According to Indian media, the reports regarding Sapna's death are incorrect.



Sapna's fans have condemned the social media users who have been spreading the fake reports regarding her death.

Shukla, who bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away on September 2 at the age of 40.



An official at the Cooper Hospital said the actor suffered a massive heart attack.