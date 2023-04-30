Abhishek Bachan reacts to fan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai's career

Abhishek Bachchan responded to a fan's accusation that he is limiting his wife Aishwarya's work opportunities.

Abhishek Bachchan posted his thoughts on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Twitter. In the film, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the lead role of Queen Nandini. A fan suggested that Abhishek should allow Aishwarya to take on more film roles, and he responded with a clear message.

Abhishek tweeted “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers@actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs.Her best by far,”

Retweeting his tweet, a fan wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.”

The Guru actor responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Fans also supported his response. One fan wrote: “Well said sir...also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. 'Jay'n Nandini together in a movie would be a treat to watch,”

“Tweet of the day my man” commented another.

Abhishek married Aishwarya in 2007. The star couple welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

They have starred in many movies together including Guru, Dhoom 2, and more.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second part in the film adaptations of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.