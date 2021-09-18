Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic post highlighting ‘new endings’ amid Raj Kundra’s court case

Shilpa Shetty recently turned to social media and shared a rather cryptic update that hinted towards a possible separation from her husband Raj Kundra after his involvement in a porn case went viral.
The Instagram Stories post included a book passage that is headlined 'New Endings,' and reads, “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt."
It also read, "If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it.”
“But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us.”
“We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.”
Abhay Deol finally addresses his decision to steer clear of the ‘star image’
Hrithik Roshan shares adorable snaps with mother
Katrina Kaif on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to her friend and renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan who turned ...
Taapsee Pannu addresses how ‘industry insiders’ never validated her films
Arjun Kapoor details his dedication towards long-term goals
Priyanka Chopra gushes over her decade long friendship with Lara Dutta
Shilpa Shetty highlights the importance of starting off your day in the right frame of mind
Former Big Boss contestant becomes victim of death hoax
Janhvi Kapoor details the exact moment she narrowingly escaped an encounter with the paparazzi
The actor requested his fans to pray for the recovery of his mother
Katrina Kaif urges fans to stop consuming sugar as a daily part of their diet in an urgent plea
Akshay Kumar’s mother has officially been admitted to the ICU under critical condition according to sources
Katrina Kaif is in Turkey for the filming of "Tiger 3"
Salman Khan is filming for his new movie "Tiger 3"
Neetu Kapoor said “Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!”
Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40
Sara Ali Khan recently also shared her swimming video from Ladakh
Farah Khan shared the dance video with Shilpa Shetty and said in the caption “friends reunion"