Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic post highlighting ‘new endings’ amid Raj Kundra’s court case

Shilpa Shetty recently turned to social media and shared a rather cryptic update that hinted towards a possible separation from her husband Raj Kundra after his involvement in a porn case went viral.



The Instagram Stories post included a book passage that is headlined 'New Endings,' and reads, “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt."

It also read, "If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it.”

“But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us.”

“We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.”