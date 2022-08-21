Sara Ali Khan roped in for Karan Johar’s ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’

Sara Ali Khan will play the role of Usha Mehta in Karan Johar’s Aye Watan Mere Watan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will play the role of Usha Mehta in Karan Johar’s Aye Watan Mere Watan.

According to reports, a source close to the development spoke about the same stating, “Sara signed this film earlier this year. Now that she has finished her other commitments, the film will go on the floors in a few weeks.”

“She has been prepping for the film and is very excited to essay a real-life character for the first time.”

Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment, the film will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film will encapsulate the freedom struggle by Usha Mehta by starting an underground radio station called Congress Radio.

Moreover, besides Aye Watan Mere Watan, another biopic based on Usha Mehta, titled Freedom Radio is also in the making.