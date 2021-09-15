Hrithik Roshan shares adorable snapshots from ‘a lazy breakfast date with mum’

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently showed off his 'lazy breakfast date' with his mother Pinkie Roshan.



The lazy breakfast date this Wednesday morning featured Hrithik’s love for his mom and even his wish to spend time with her.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share glimpses of the moment they shared and captioned it to read, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on a Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug.”

Check it out below:

Fans and friends came forward to pen sweet comments on his adorable post packed with a bunch of emoticons too.

On the work front, however, Hrithik has numerous projects lined up for the big screen.



