Priyanka Chopra fawns over decades of friendship with her own ‘shining star’ Lara Dutta

Priyanka Chopra highlights her love for decades of friendship with Lara Dutta.

The Hollywood hotshot shared her tribute to her friend of 21 years on Instagram with a selfie and a caption that read, “21 years and counting..”

She also added, “friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star.”

“Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha”. (sic)

Check it out below:

Even Lara shared her own friendship anniversary post featuring the same selfie and a caption that tugged at heartstrings and included a walk down memory lane reminiscing over “sassy, strong women and special friendships!!” since there are “'something’s in life never get old”.

On the work front at the moment, Chopra is gearing up to show fans Jee Le Zaraa with two of Bollywood’s leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.



