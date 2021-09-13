Shilpa Shetty reveals the importance of starting the day ‘with the right frame of mind’

Shilpa Shetty highlights the importance of starting off your day in the right frame of mind

Shilpa Shetty recently weighed on the benefits of getting to start each morning in “a right frame of mind.”

The diva shared her advice on Instagram with a yoga video and a caption that read, “It is so important to start your day with the right frame of mind.”

“Honestly, for me, nothing works better than Yoga when I need to delve into a day or week full of activities with a clear head and a rather high level of energy.”

“The Eka pada Vasisthasana, or the one-legged side plank, works very well to help improve balance, concentration, and focus. It also helps strengthen and improve flexibility in wrist; while strengthening the forearms, shoulders, and spine.”



“It also works on strengthening & toning the obliques, and stabilising the core. This routine helps me start off my day on an energetic note. Share it with someone who you think needs it”.



