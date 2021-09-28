Tiger Shroff shares release date of 'Heropanti 2'

 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Web Desk
September 28, 2021
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday announced the release of his  upcoming film  "Heropanti 2".

Taking to social media, the actor shared the poster for the highly anticipated sequel of his  2014 film.

"Happy to announce that our film "Heropanti 2" will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022!," he wrote.

The actor said he will celebrate his next Eid with fans. 

