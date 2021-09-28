Tiger Shroff shares release date of 'Heropanti 2'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday announced the release of his upcoming film "Heropanti 2".
Taking to social media, the actor shared the poster for the highly anticipated sequel of his 2014 film.
"Happy to announce that our film "Heropanti 2" will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022!," he wrote.
The actor said he will celebrate his next Eid with fans.
Akshay Kumar’s mother has officially been admitted to the ICU under critical condition according to sources
Katrina Kaif is in Turkey for the filming of "Tiger 3"
Salman Khan is filming for his new movie "Tiger 3"
Neetu Kapoor said “Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!”
Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40
Sara Ali Khan recently also shared her swimming video from Ladakh