Kareena Kapoor denies rumours for charging 12 crore for a film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly responded to rumours which said that she took 12 crores for performing the role of Sita for the film Ramayan.
According to the rumours, the movie required a long commitment, due to which Kareena, demanded a big paycheck.
The actress was caught up in this controversy last year but now, after a gap of one year, the actress finally explained why she kept silent during this controversy.
As per ETimes she said, “I never gave an explanation because I was never offered that.”
Kareena added, “I don’t even know why I was put into that because I wasn’t the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don’t want to put anybody down because even they need stories."
“Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don’t know where it came from,” she added before concluding.
Previously, Kareena Kapoor also spoke about the pay discrimination existing in the film industry.
At the time she told The Guardian, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”
During the controversy, many actresses namely; Pooja Hedge, TaapseePannu, and Priyamani defended Kareena.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
