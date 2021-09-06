Katrina Kaif urges fans to stop consuming sugar as a daily part of their diet in an urgent plea

Katrina Kaif issues urgent plea to fans: ‘Stop having sugar please!’

Bollywood’s hotshot Katrina Kaif recently issued a plea as part of her new campaign, titled Fitness ka Pehla Kadam (The first step to fitness).

The campaign is working to curb the daily intake of sugar has become a big part of Katrina’s mantra.



While discussing its benefits, according to Koimoi ,she claimed, “As a fitness enthusiast I know how important discipline is; especially when it comes to what we eat.”

“There is a natural synergy in the way we see fitness and getting healthier as an organic movement allowing you to make the choices that are right for each individual.”

Before concluding she added, “I hope we can together motivate people to take their first baby steps to get fitter."