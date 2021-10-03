Shahid Kapoor gives peek into his ‘working Sunday’: See Photo

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared glimpses of his Sunday as he was seen preoccupied in shooting even on the weekend, clear evidence of dedication.
Shahid often kept his fans updated on his work endeavours as well as his personal life as he shared loved-up pictures with wife Neha Rajput.
The Kabir Singh actor took to his official IG handle and posted a sneak peek from his shoot which he captioned as, ‘Work it.”
He was seen clad in a grey sleeveless hoodie flaunting his muscles.
Fans took to the comments section to pen sweet comments on his share.
One wrote, “Mera favourite hero.”
Lately, Shahid’s film Haider clocked 7 years and fans gushed over the news.
The actor will soon star in his new venture Jersey, a hindi remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey.
