Katie Holmes dating Justin Theroux?

Rumours are abuzz that Hollywood actress Katie Holmes in relationship with Justin Theroux.



Justin Theroux split from Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes had been in a relationship with Jamie Foxx for a long time.

According to media reports, Katie and Holmes are in a secret relationship, however, everyone does not believe it.

According to sources, Holmes and Theroux recently had a “top-secret meetup at a restaurant in New York City. “It was very romantic,” she said.

The report says the two stars (Katie and Justin Theroux) are dating just for revenge on their exes.

The Star magazine quoted a source as saying, "There is literally nothing that will prove Katie Justin Theroux are in a relationship."

Even, Katie is not filming any project with Justin recently.

On the work front, Katie is busy in many projects. Coda, Brahams: The Boy II, and The Secret: Dare To Dream are recent projects Katie has finished.