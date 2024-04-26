Nelly 'super excited' about having a baby with Ashanti

Nelly is thrilled to have a baby of his own with Ashanti: Source

Nelly and Ashanti have expressed their elation about the pregnancy following their reconciliation in 2023.



A source spilled to the Life & Style magazine, "Ashanti is over the moon about the pregnancy, as is Nelly."

"Ashanti and Nelly are older, wiser and, of course, more mature this time around," shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, "Their history together has set such a foundation, and it truly feels like everything was meant to be."

The couple, who first dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, "will be welcoming their first child together. However, the American rapper had two kids from a previous relationship and two children he adopted from his stepsister after she died from leukemia in 2005.

"His kids are grown, so he’s super excited about having a baby of his own again," remarked an insider.

Not only that, Ashanti also confirmed she and Nelly are engaged while she announced her pregnancy news.

Speaking to ESSENCE magazine, Ashanti mentioned, "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,"

"Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience," she added.

Meanwhile, Nelly revealed in a September 2023 interview about his rekindled romance with Ashanti.

"I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned," he stated.