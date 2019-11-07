Jennifer Aniston urged by Justin Theroux to adopt a dog, months after the death of their dog Dolly

Jennifer Aniston is known to be sharing unbreakable and cordial ties with ex-husband Justin Theroux and their love for dogs is just one of the things that keeps them glued together despite not being romantically involved.

Forty-eight-year-old Theroux turned to Instagram to seek help from his former ladylove in finding a forever home for some of the canine friends he made at the Venture County Animal Services.

Speaking about his trip to the shelter with his pet dog Kuma, Theroux urged his fans and followers as well ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and singer Selena Gomez to find people willing to adopt the scared and helpless dogs waiting to be loved.

"ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you," he said in the caption.

“So if you’re in the Ventura area... ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit... and of course... more than anything, would love to take care of you,” he added.

He further tagged Jen in the caption urging her to take action: “(yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too).”

Earlier this year, the former couple had reunited over the loss of their dog Dolly as well which had given birth to rumours of them rekindling their romance. However, the hearsay remained baseless.