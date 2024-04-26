Joe Alwyn breaks silence on Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift's new album leaves her ex Joe Alwyn 'disappointed'

Taylor Swift's newly released album, The Tortured Poets Department, left her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'slightly disappointed.'



For the unversed, the globally known musician released her 11th studio album on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

Swift admitted to closing the painful chapters of her life with her album, seemingly hinting at her breakup with the British actor.

Now, Daily Mail reported that the Conversations with Friends actor "has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed, but not surprised at all."

An insider told the publication that the Bad Blood singer "didn’t really trash or defame" Alwyn and due to that the actor decided not to react to this controversy.

The source continued, "He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press – but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions."

The report claimed that the 33-year-old actor has "moved on" and he is holding "no grudges" against Swift "for doing what she does."

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Alwyn parted ways in 2023 following their six-year-long 'low-key' relationship.