Chase Stokes gushes over Kelsea Ballerini: 'Most genuine human being'

Chase Stokes shares his favourite thing about Kelsea Ballerini.



The 31-year-old actor from Outer Banks made an appearance in People magazine on 10 on April 18 and opened up about how much he loves his girlfriend.

Along with gushing over how "genuine" the 30-year-old country music artist is, he also disclosed the one unique quality about her that he finds especially "admirable" given how difficult it is to find in other people.

"She is just the most genuine human being you will meet," Stokes said lovingly of his girlfriend of over one year. "She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait."

According to Stokes, it's noteworthy how much Ballerini tries to be there with people, he said.

"She's incredibly present," the Netflix star continued. "When you are with that human, you know you are getting her."

"I just don't think — especially with the way today's society works and how quick everything moves — that presence is something that is looked at in the ways that it once was," he noted. "To sit down and know you're with somebody who wants to be with you and to love on you, it's something that you don't realize is as special as it is until you don't have it."