Prince Harry gives nod to royal life in new appearance ahead of UK return

Prince Harry recently made a brand new appearance for a video message on social media.



The Duke of Sussex donned his military medals as he presented a Soldier of the Year award to a US media via a virtual appearance.

He paid tribute to his "friend" Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, who he described as a "beacon of inspiration".

In the video, the prince raved about Marks for her “courage, resilience and determination represented across our service community.”

The four-time Invictus Games gold medalist and five-time Paralympic medalist, 33, suffered bilateral hip injuries while deployed as a medical assistant in Iraq in 2010.

Despite having served in British army for ten years, Harry is barred from wearing his military uniform due to his status as a non-working royal.

However, he has been seen wearing his medals for his achievements in multiple occasions since stepping down from his position in the family.

Harry is also poised to visit the UK next month to celebrate 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games.

The Spare author is slated to deliver a speech during St. Paul's Cathedral service in London on May 8.