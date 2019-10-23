Rabi Pirzada ignites controversy with yet another perplexing photo on Twitter

Rabi Pirzada has sparked yet another controversy after she posted a picture in what appears to be a suicide bomber's jacket with a caption warning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his oppression in occupied Kashmir.

The controversial picture has led to netizens expressing outrage on social media, with many users reprimanding the Lahore-based singer for using the social platform of Twitter irresponsibly, and projecting a negative image of the country to the outside world. This is not the first time Pirzada has invited controversy.

"#ModiHitler i just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti," she wrote as caption to the photo. In the image, Pirzada can be seen wearing a jacket with explosives attached to it, and jokingly warns Modi about his actions in Indian-occupied Kashmir, saying she is a daughter of the land.

Last month, Pirzada had ran into trouble for keeping exotic, wild animals inside her home. The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department began action against Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets. The wildlife protection department took the action against the singer for violating the Wildlife Act.

A court in Lahore issued arrest warrants of singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets.