Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Arrest warrants for Rabi Pirzada issued

LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Friday issued the arrest warrants of singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets.

According to details, a hearing into the case was conducted in the Model Town court today during which the judge reprimanded the singer for ignoring the court summons.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department began action against Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator and snakes as pets at her parlour.

The wildlife protection department took the action against the singer for violating the Wildlife Act, according to which keeping exotic animals such as alligators, snakes, pythons and other reptiles is prohibited.

The issue came to attention as Rabi Pirzada’s pictures and videos on social media were aired by a TV channel, prompting officials into taking legal action.

