close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2019

Rabi Pirzada faces jail term for keeping exotic animals at her Lahore salon

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 15, 2019
Punjab Wildlife Department has begun action against singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals at her beauty salon in Lahore.

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department has initiated legal action against singer-turned-host Rabi Pirzada for keeping exotic animals including an alligator, four pythons and snakes as pets at her beauty salon in the city.

The department has presented a challan against the singer in a local court.

DG Wildlife Protection Sohail Ashraf told media that keeping exotic animals including alligators, pythons, snakes and other reptiles as pets was a violation of the Wildlife Act. These animals fall in the Third Schedule of the Wildlife Act, and no one could be issued a licence for keeping them as pets.

He said the violator of the Act could face up to two-year imprisonment.

The officer said Rabi Pirzada had regularly been uploading videos and photographs of these animals, which prompted an action against her. Rabi would have to hand over all these animals to the Wildlife Protection Department, he further added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment