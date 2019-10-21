Prince Harry admits to having ‘tensions’ with brother Prince William

Prince Harry for the first time admitted of having a ‘rift’ with his older brother, Prince William.

The admission of tensions between them, was made by the Duke of Sussex during an interview to ITV’s Tom Bradby, which was recorded earlier on Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to South Africa.

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers we have good days and bad days,” he said adding that they do not see each other as much as they used to because they are “so busy.”

Also read: Royal split confirmed: Prince William, Prince Harry divide responsibilities officially

Upon being questioned about the rift, the Duke of Sussex laughed before terming the reports ‘baseless’.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said.

“But look: we're brothers, we'll always be brothers,” he added.

The two were always destined for different paths. Harry, who leads with his instincts, sees his older brother as being hemmed in by protocol as the future monarch, reports the Insider.

Also read: Meghan Markle was the one to cause a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William: report

The insider said William who dated Kate, his college sweetheart, for about eight years before marriage cautioned Harry that things were moving too quickly with Meghan, leaving Harry ‘angry and hurt.’



They have already separated their working lives, with the Sussex’s leaving the Royal Foundation they once shared with the Cambridge’s, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to a new home in Windsor from Kensington Palace.