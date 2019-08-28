Royal split confirmed: Prince William, Prince Harry divide responsibilities officially

Amongst rumours of an incessant feud between royal couples, it has been officially confirmed that Prince Harry and Prince William have decided to divide their royal responsibilities.



According to a report in express.co.uk, documents released by Companies House showed all mention of Meghan and Harry being removed from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity.

The charity, formerly known as the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is now being changed to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The ‘Change of Name’ form was published, adding more fuel to rumours of an escalating split.



Not only this, it has been reported that the Sussexes now plan to initiate their own charity, named the Sussex Royal Foundation, this year.

It was only recently that the pair announced Kate Blackett, 48, as the director the charity. Blackett enjoys the distinct stature of being number 1 on the Powerlist of the 100 most influential people of African or African Caribbean descent from with the UK in 2015.



On the other hand, royal sources have denied the confirmation of a split, adding that the name change was an administrative need.

One source told the Mail Online: “It was largely about preparing both couples for their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks.”

The name change comes after a royal expert claimed Harry had been used as a “decoy” for William’s own bad behaviour.

Another source said Meghan will always be pitted against Kate for the way she is bringing up Archie.

Carole Ann Rice, a motherhood expert and life coach at Real Coaching Co, told Express.co.uk: “Every mother has their own way of doing things.

“We know our babies and we do what's right for us.

“Poor Meghan will always be held up against her sister-in-law Kate, who is an experienced mum who appears to have a traditional way of rearing their children.

“Meghan is a modern mum who might try a few alternative ways of being a mother and perhaps some of us can learn from these new methods," she added.