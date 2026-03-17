Tim Hortons mug recall return date revealed after reports of burns and breakage with hot liquids
The Tim Hortons mug recall return date is set for April 22, giving customers time to bring the item back
Tim Hortons has issued a recall for its popular “Donut Mug” over concerns it could break when filled with hot liquid, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
According to a Health Canada recall notice, more than 25,000 units were sold nationwide between January and February through Tim Hortons stores and the company’s online shop.
The company says it has received 28 reports of incidents in Canada, including one report of a burn injury as of March 10.
Consumers are being advised to stop using the product immediately and return it for a full refund.
The Tim Hortons mug recall return date is set for April 22, giving customers time to bring the item back to participating locations.
The 16 ounce mug features a donut design that changes colour when filled with hot liquid.
Health Canada warned that recalled products must not be resold or distributed under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.
Customers can contact Tim Hortons through its website or support email for further information.
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