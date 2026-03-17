Trump reveals Republican lawmaker Neal Dunn’s ‘terminal’ heart condition: ‘Dead by June’

During a White House event on March 16, 2026, President Trump revealed that Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) had been facing a “terminal” heart condition and that he had helped him get lifesaving care because he liked him but also needed his vote.

The 73-year-old Dunn announced in January that he would not seek re-election in this year’s midterm elections. Dunn made no mention of his health at the time, and in February. These remarks came during a White House event focused on the Kennedy Center.

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He was seated next to House Speaker Mike Johnson at the time of the comments. The President was discussing the Republican Party’s extremely slim control of the House of Representatives.

“We had it up to four, "Trump said of the GOP’s margin, and then we had a death. And death is very bad when you have a majority of two or three.”

“We had one man who was very ill, it looked like he wasn't going to make it. I don’t know. I won’t mention his name, “Trump said, turning to Johnson: “Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud. Go ahead, tell them the story.

Johnson said the diagnosis prompted Dunn-who had already announced he would not seek reelection-to consider retiring back to Florida, as reported by The Hill.

Trump said to the Speaker: “Mike, I’m going to last this out for the president, and however long I live-I mean, it looks like June is the time, but however long I live, I’m going to be voting for you.” After prodding from Trump, Johnson said, “ I think it was a terminal diagnosis.”

"He will be dead by June,” Trump said. “I did it for him first time and for the vote second. But it was a close second, actually,” Trump added.

Additionally, Speaker Johnson’s office declined to comment on the matter involving Representative Dunn.