Photo: Sarah Michelle Geller reflects on overwhelming death of Robin Williams

Sarah Michelle Geller has made an emtional confession about the loss of Robin Williams.

In the latest PEOPLE Magazine's cover story, Sarah Michelle Geller recalled her second pregnancy, which proved to be an overwhelming time for her as she had lost her co-star Robin Williams.

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“I had my second child. I was on The Crazy Ones. Robin [Williams] passed away," she began.

Geller went on to recall how pausing felt like a major shift in her identity, "And then I just . . . I think my world shifted. It was this moment of, 'Holy s---, things change in a moment.' For the first time I wanted a break, and I had never wanted a break before.”

“I was so defined by my work and my career that that was the propeller. And I’m so glad that I did, because it’s time I can never get back with my kids.”

During her career, she reportedly learned another valuable lesson and started taking time for herself.

She claimed that it was her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. who helped her see the significance of “me” time.

"And therapy!" she says, laughing.

She concluded by remarking a powerful realization, "I'm happier than I've ever been and I've got nothing left to prove."