Lena Dunham weighs in on finding healthy work life balance post major shift
Lena Dunham married husband Luis Felber in 2021
Lena Dunham has been living in London with her husband, Luis Felber, for a couple of years.
In her latest confessional with the Guardian newspaper, the American star admitted that she has found peace and tranquility in her new home base, United Kingdom.
The 39-year-old star told the publication about her definition of happiness, "It means that when things come up, I’m capable of handling them."
"I’m capable of expressing my own needs, boundaries, requirements," she continued.
Dunham also shared that for her, happiness is no longer about the heights of fame, but the strength of her internal boundaries.
"I get to work regularly yet not in a way that breaks me down. I have amazing, really supportive people around me. It makes me sad sometimes that it required such a big reshuffle."
Moreover, she reflected on struggling to cope with the fame and attention that came her way during her younger years since she served as the creator, writer, and star of the HBO series Girls. Her show premiered in 2012.
Lena remarked, "If Girls had all appeared when I was a fully formed person, at 33, I would’ve understood how to handle that work, that place, those gifts, those people in a different way."
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