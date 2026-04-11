Photo: Robert Pattinson looks back on his 'quirky' acting choices: 'Very strange'

Robert Pattinson has reacted to his own Twilight acting nearly two decades later.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actor touched on the earnest approach to the film abilities.

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Now the 39-year-old father and an industry veteran, Pattinson admitted that while he sometimes envies the fearless intensity of his younger self, some of his "vampiric" physical choices have not aged exactly how he expected.

"There was one thing I did see the other day, which is quite funny," he began.

"Where I'm sitting down in the cafeteria the first time, and I've literally never noticed this, and I, for some reason, I go like this on the table to sit," he added while demonstrating the move for the camera, pressing his index and middle fingers firmly into the table to lower himself into his seat.

At the time, he believed he was adding a layer of supernatural grace to the character, but today, he sees it a bit differently.

"I thought it was an elegant, vampiric thing to do. I think that was what the thought process was," he laughed.

"But looking at it 20 years later, you're like, 'Huh, it's very strange,' " Pattinson remarked in conclusion.