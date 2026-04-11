Photo: Jenna Ortega expresses rare admiration for Barack Obama

Jenna Ortega reportedly wanted to go for a different career path before making her name in showbiz.

Speaking on a recent episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega said that before she got into acting, she wanted to get into politics.

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She even admitted that her political ambitions were sparked during the Obama administration.

“When I was 6, I was really into politics, and Obama got inaugurated that year. So I would write him letters, 'Hey, love your work. Can I come to the White House?' ... and he never responded,” Ortega said.

While she initially looked back on the phase as a "childhood crush," she eventually realized her intentions were much more professional.

“I used to think it was like a crush of some sorts, but I just wanted his job. Like I wanted to go to the White House to get an understanding of okay, the Oval Office is going to be my space,” she continued.

Doubling down on her efforts, she even approached the media icon Oprah Winfrey in an attempt to contact the former US president.

“And then I started writing Oprah because I saw a photo of them together in a magazine and I was like, 'Hey Oprah, I know you know Obama...he's not getting back to me,' ” she revealed before concluding.