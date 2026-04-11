Jenna Ortega expresses rare admiration for Barack Obama
Jenna Ortega has shared he plan to take over Barack Obama's job
Jenna Ortega reportedly wanted to go for a different career path before making her name in showbiz.
Speaking on a recent episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega said that before she got into acting, she wanted to get into politics.
She even admitted that her political ambitions were sparked during the Obama administration.
“When I was 6, I was really into politics, and Obama got inaugurated that year. So I would write him letters, 'Hey, love your work. Can I come to the White House?' ... and he never responded,” Ortega said.
While she initially looked back on the phase as a "childhood crush," she eventually realized her intentions were much more professional.
“I used to think it was like a crush of some sorts, but I just wanted his job. Like I wanted to go to the White House to get an understanding of okay, the Oval Office is going to be my space,” she continued.
Doubling down on her efforts, she even approached the media icon Oprah Winfrey in an attempt to contact the former US president.
“And then I started writing Oprah because I saw a photo of them together in a magazine and I was like, 'Hey Oprah, I know you know Obama...he's not getting back to me,' ” she revealed before concluding.
-
Husband of Eric Swalwell accuser feels betrayed
-
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Serial killer expert reveals possible ‘retribution’ motive
-
UK halts Chagos Islands handover plan after US opposition
-
Melania Trump’s remarks reignite Epstein questions as survivors speak out
-
Cyclone Vaianu: Strong winds and flood threat spark mass evacuations
-
Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin reveals shock ‘opportunity’ in ongoing case
-
Eric Swalwell campaign rocked by assault allegations as top Democrats urge him to drop out
-
NASA chief Jared Isaacman backs billionaire space ventures as Artemis II lands
-
Winter storm warning issued as Sierra Nevada braces for heavy snow and travel disruptions
-
Artemis II launch photo shows birds startled by rocket as remote camera captures historic liftoff
-
What’s next for NASA? Artemis III set for 2027 as NASA prepares for human landing
-
Artemis II mission ends as astronauts safely return to earth after record-breaking lunar journey