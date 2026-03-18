Denise Amber Lee murder case ends with execution as story behind 911 reforms revisited

A man convicted of the 2008 murder of Denise Amber Lee has been executed in Florida, bringing renewed attention to a case that led to changes in emergency response systems.

Michael Lee King, 54, was pronounced dead at 06:13 PM on Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, authorities said.

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He had been sentenced to death for first degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Denise Amber Lee, a 21-year-old mother of two, was abducted from her home in North Port in January 2008. Prosecutors said she was later assaulted and killed.

According to the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, "As she trimmed her 2-year-old son Noah’s hair on the back porch, she had no way of knowing that a predator was driving through her neighborhood, searching for a victim."

During the abduction, Lee managed to call 911 while restrained and pleaded for help. Multiple emergency calls were made that day, including from her husband and witnesses.

Authorities later found evidence linking King to the crime, and he was arrested shortly after the incident.

King’s final appeal was denied by the US Supreme Court on Monday, clearing the way for the execution.