César Chávez faces shocking allegations: What are the accusations against him that could upend his legacy?

Serious allegations dogged the late popular union leader César Chávez

César Chávez, a well-known figure in labour unions and civil rights circles, faced a serious allegation that, after his passing, possibly threatened to upend his rich legacy.



The United Farm Workers, a group he helped co-found in 1962, issued a stunning statement over what they say are serious allegations against their mentor and leader.

César Chávez's legacy under scanner over abuse allegations

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In a statement, the union revealed they had come to know the accusations that Chávez had been abusing young women and minors.

“Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on,” the statement read.

The United Farm Workers say the allegations that the union leader allegedly abused young women and minors are crushing for them.

“Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimised are crushing.”

In response, the union decided not to participate in César Chávez Day, scheduled for March 31.

“These allegations have been profoundly shocking. We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need them."

But the UFW does note in the statement that – despite the shocking allegations – they did not receive any direct reports of abuse.

“However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimised to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose,” the statement concluded.

The UFW is not the only group that has recently axed the celebrations of César Chávez's work.

César Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation, or CECLEF, earlier on March 6 informed the City of San Antonio that they are cancelling the annual César Chávez March for Justice.

Though the organisation does not give much detail, it only added that the decision was taken due to “a sensitive matter".

César Chávez faced criticisms on leadership

Despite being widely celebrated, some historians say Chávez's views on undocumented workers undermining strikes were harsh in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Under his leadership, UFW encouraged followers to report illegal border crossings to federal authorities.

Who was César Chávez?

César Chávez was a renowned labour organiser and civil rights activist, and his activism made him arguably the most noted figure in the modern farmworker movement in the United States.

He died in 1993. He was 66.