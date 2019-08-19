Meghan Markle was the one to cause a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William: report

The bond between the royal siblings Prince Harry and Prince William was reported to have gone through a bumpy road and new documentary is apparently answering some anticipated questions about the major rift between them.

As per Sky News broadcaster and journalist Carole Malone, the crack in the relationship had begun when the Duke of Cambridge had tried to slip in some brotherly advice for Harry regarding his relationship with Meghan Markle.

"The biggest cause of their so-called rift was Wills tried to warn Harry when he met Meghan not to rush into it. He’d only known her for less than a year when they got engaged. He sat him down and just told him to take it a bit slow, not to run at it," said Malone.

Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward explained: "It was all so quick that William and Kate didn't have a moment to get to know Meghan because Harry hardly knew Meghan."

"And of course William and Kate would have quite naturally thought 'oh she's been married before, she's older than Harry, I hope she's going to make him happy'. Anyone would think that," she added.

Emily Andrews from The Sun also affirmed to the claim saying that Harry had gone ‘ballistic’ saying: “'You're trying to wreck this relationship before it's even started.'"

Author Katie Nicholl also added: “The dynamic changed, that there was a shift and it was largely down to Harry resenting his brother.”

“Harry supported William from the outset of his relationship with Kate and he felt very let down that he wasn’t getting his brother’s full 100 percent support with the relationship with Meghan,” she continued.

While there was buzz surrounding a rift between the two royal pairs, things seem to pacifying as Kate and Meghan are seen spending time together and were also spotted at the Wimbledon 2019.