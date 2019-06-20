Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split from Prince William, Kate Middleton’s joint-charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are splitting from their joint-charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton as announced on Thursday.

According to reports, this split by Sussex duo from the Royal Foundation will come as the final step that divides the two royal couples from their public duties.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remain with their original charity, Prince Harry and Meghan are to set up their own charity sometime this year.

The announcement of the split was made on Thursday following Prince William and Prince Harry’s meetings with trustees which settled the arrangements.

A spokesperson for the Royal Foundation revealed: "We announced earlier this year that the Royal Foundation was reviewing its structures in order to best support Their Royal Highnesses in their future roles and their new households. Any announcement regarding the outcome of this review will be made in due course."